535 farmers lost their lives due to unsafe pesticide usage in last two years in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Agriculture Department, in a written reply to an unstarred question posed by Congress MLA Amin Kagzi, informed that over 535 farmers have died while using pesticides in Rajasthan between January 2024 and January 2026.

The department also said that Rs 5.10 was given as assistance to the families of deceased farmers under the chief minister's farmer welfare scheme during that period.

It stated that failure to adopt necessary safety measures during pesticide spraying, indiscriminate and unsafe use of pesticides lead to the death among farmers and agricultural labourers.

District-wise data showed that Bikaner recorded the highest number of deaths at 57, followed by Churu (56), Hanumangarh (42), Jhalawar (42), Jodhpur (38), and Sriganganagar and Beawar with 31 deaths each.

Dholpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sirohi, Banswara, Dungarpur and Salumar reported no such deaths.

Kotputli-Behror, Balotra, Jalore and Udaipur each registered one death.

Two farmers died in Karauli, three each in Khairthal-Tijara, Dausa and Jaipur, four in Bharatpur and five in Rajsamand.

The reply stated that there is no provision for compensation under the Insecticides Act, 1968 and the Insecticides Rules, 1971. However, financial assistance was extended under the state government's welfare scheme.