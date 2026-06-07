535 farmers lost their lives due to unsafe pesticide usage in last two years in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Agriculture Department, in a written reply to an unstarred question posed by Congress MLA Amin Kagzi, informed that over 535 farmers have died while using pesticides in Rajasthan between January 2024 and January 2026.
The department also said that Rs 5.10 was given as assistance to the families of deceased farmers under the chief minister's farmer welfare scheme during that period.
It stated that failure to adopt necessary safety measures during pesticide spraying, indiscriminate and unsafe use of pesticides lead to the death among farmers and agricultural labourers.
District-wise data showed that Bikaner recorded the highest number of deaths at 57, followed by Churu (56), Hanumangarh (42), Jhalawar (42), Jodhpur (38), and Sriganganagar and Beawar with 31 deaths each.
Dholpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sirohi, Banswara, Dungarpur and Salumar reported no such deaths.
Kotputli-Behror, Balotra, Jalore and Udaipur each registered one death.
Two farmers died in Karauli, three each in Khairthal-Tijara, Dausa and Jaipur, four in Bharatpur and five in Rajsamand.
The reply stated that there is no provision for compensation under the Insecticides Act, 1968 and the Insecticides Rules, 1971. However, financial assistance was extended under the state government's welfare scheme.
The assembly was also informed that 189 pesticide samples were found substandard during quality checks conducted between January 2024 and January 2026.
According to the department, 5,521 pesticide samples were tested during the period, of which 5,332 met prescribed standards while 189 were declared substandard.
Action taken against violators included issuing 282 show-cause notices, seizure proceedings in 14 cases, suspension of 14 licences, and cancellation of 22 licences under the provisions of the Insecticides Act and Rules.
The department noted that no cases of open sale of banned, substandard or fake pesticides had been reported in the state.
It informed the House that of the 189 substandard samples, 114 were finally confirmed as substandard.
Judicial proceedings for filing complaints in court against several such cases are underway.
Reacting to the figures, the Congress MLA said the data pointed to the need for greater awareness and stricter monitoring of pesticide use.
"The deaths and the number of substandard samples reported by the government itself highlight the need for stronger field-level monitoring, farmer training and enforcement of safety standards. Preventing such incidents should be treated as a priority," he said.
The department also informed the assembly that it has been promoting organic farming through various schemes and providing assistance to farmers for adopting organic cultivation practices.
With inputs from PTI