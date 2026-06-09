Six women develop kidney-related complications following C-section deliveries in Bikaner's PBM hospital

JAIPUR: Deterioration in women's health following Caesarean deliveries in government hospitals continues to rock Rajasthan.

In the latest shocker from Bikaner's PBM Hospital, six women in the maternity wing developed acute health crises and kidney complications after C-Section deliveries.

The condition of the six women became critical one after another, following their Caesarean surgeries, which led to kidney failure and other issues such as urinary retention and a major drop in platelet counts.

All the women are aged between 20 and 27 and are currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with doctors initiating dialysis procedures.

One of the patients, 20-year-old Preeti, is in critical condition and on ventilator support.

The Bikaner incident comes barely a month after five women died following C-Section deliveries in the government hospital in Kota.

Family members of one of the women in Bikaner, 20-year-old Imrati, stated that her health suddenly worsened after the Caesarean delivery.