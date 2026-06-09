Six women develop kidney-related complications following C-section deliveries in Bikaner's PBM hospital

JAIPUR: Deterioration in women's health following Caesarean deliveries in government hospitals continues to rock Rajasthan.
In the latest shocker from Bikaner's PBM Hospital, six women in the maternity wing developed acute health crises and kidney complications after C-Section deliveries.
The condition of the six women became critical one after another, following their Caesarean surgeries, which led to kidney failure and other issues such as urinary retention and a major drop in platelet counts.
All the women are aged between 20 and 27 and are currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with doctors initiating dialysis procedures.
One of the patients, 20-year-old Preeti, is in critical condition and on ventilator support.
The Bikaner incident comes barely a month after five women died following C-Section deliveries in the government hospital in Kota.
Family members of one of the women in Bikaner, 20-year-old Imrati, stated that her health suddenly worsened after the Caesarean delivery.
Initially, her condition was normal, but she subsequently developed urinary retention and other complications. She is now suffering from multiple organ dysfunction, a severe blood infection, and acute kidney injury.
Additionally, Tara Devi (27), Sharda Devi (26), Rahila (19), and Preeti (20) have also suffered kidney failure. These patients have been admitted to the ICU and are undergoing dialysis.
The hospital administration and Sardar Patel Medical College are investigating the matter.
Dr. B.C. Ghiya, Superintendent of PBM Hospital, stated that serious complications have emerged in a few women following Caesarean deliveries, and all patients are being treated under the supervision of specialised doctors.
"All hospitalised post-partum patients are being continuously monitored. A joint team from the Nephrology, Gynaecology, and Medicine departments is providing treatment. A few patients have required dialysis, which is being performed regularly."
Given the gravity of the situation. An inquiry committee has been constituted. Definitive statements regarding the causes can only be made after the inquiry report is received, and necessary action will be taken based on that report.
Dr Surendra Verma, Principal of SP Medical College, stated that symptoms of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) have been observed in the patients.
"There could be multiple causes for acute kidney injury, including infections in the operating theatre, the effects of medication, complications during childbirth or other medical reasons. The actual cause behind the worsening condition of these patients will only become clear once the inquiry report is available. Currently, all patients are being treated in the ICU and special wards, and their condition is stable. Our priority is to ensure the best possible treatment and recovery for all patients."
Dr Santosh Khajotia states that infection is not the sole cause of kidney failure, and excessive bleeding could also be a contributing factor, and the matter is being investigated.
Family members allege that the hospital administration and doctors initially tried to suppress and conceal the entire matter, but the worsening condition of the affected women has exposed the entire system.
A relative of a patient named Imrati said, "Doctors are providing treatment, but we are concerned about the patient's condition. We want an impartial investigation into the entire matter so that the true cause comes to light and such an incident does not recur."
After the Kota incident, the state government handed over the investigation into alleged negligence to AIIMS, Delhi.
The report revealed that the Oxytocin injections administered to the women to stop bleeding lacked essential components. Subsequently, the license of an Amritsar-based company was revoked following a complaint by the Rajasthan Drugs Department.
However, with women in Bikaner now suffering serious health complications shortly after Caesarean deliveries, the biggest question remains: Who will be held accountable for these major complications in women and innocent children who have lost their mothers due to systemic negligence?