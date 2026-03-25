'WhatsApp notice no ground for arrest': Rajasthan HC holds ASP guilty of contempt

JAIPUR: A notice served solely through WhatsApp cannot be the basis for arrest, the Rajasthan High Court has ruled. In a case where an accused was arrested via a WhatsApp notice, the court has held IPS officer and then Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Pushpendra Singh Rathore, guilty of contempt of court.

The Court has directed him to appear in person on April 6 for a hearing on the quantum of sentence.

The order was passed by Justice Praveer Bhatnagar while hearing a contempt petition filed by Ravi Meena.

According to the petitioner’s counsel, Mohit Khandelwal, the ACB had arrested the petitoner on February 1, 2023, in connection with a bribery case linked to the Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation. Prior to the arrest, the Investigating Officer had issued a notice on January 25, 2023, via WhatsApp, directing the petitioner to appear on January 31.

The petitioner responded to the notice, seeking additional time due to his wife’s illness. However, despite this communication, the ACB proceeded to arrest him without following due legal procedure.

Challenging the action, the petitioner argued that it was a clear violation of Section 41A CrPC, which mandates issuance of a proper notice of appearance before arrest in such cases. It was contended that the failure to follow the prescribed process amounted to contempt of both the law and the Court.