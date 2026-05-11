NEET 2026 under scanner as Rajasthan SOG probes alleged question leak

JAIPUR: Rajasthan, already facing criticism over repeated examination paper leaks, is once again under scrutiny after allegations of a possible leak in NEET 2026, the country’s medical entrance examination.

The controversy intensified after the emergence of a purported “guess paper,” which is now at the centre of an investigation by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG).

According to SOG ADG Vishal Bansal, investigators found that questions carrying nearly 600 out of the total 720 marks allegedly reached students in Sikar two days before the examination. The alleged 150-page “question bank” contained 410 handwritten questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology, of which 120 reportedly appeared verbatim in the actual NEET examination. Each question carries four marks.

Investigators said the question bank had circulated among aspirants in Jaipur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Churu nearly a month before the examination. People linked to WhatsApp groups through which the material was allegedly shared are being questioned. Officials said all questions in the document were handwritten.