Campaign ends for final phase of Panchayat elections in Rajasthan; drought, water crisis takes centre stage

JAIPUR: Campaigning has concluded for the final phase of Panchayat elections in Rajasthan. Voting for over 3,700 Panchayats in 25 districts will take place on Saturday, November 14, and the results will be announced on November 20.

Severe drought in parts of the State and an acute drinking water crisis have dominated political campaigning in the final phase.

In 2026, Rajasthan faced the worst drought in the last 10 years.

A weak monsoon has resulted in widespread damage to Kharif crops and a severe shortage of drinking water and fodder in many rural areas. This monsoon, the state received an average rainfall of around 350 mm, which is about 17.4% less than normal rainfall.

While Pali received 58% less rainfall, Jaisalmer and Jalore witnessed over 50% less rainfall than normal.

This situation forced the state government to declare 80 tehsils in 14 districts as drought-affected. According to a notification from the Disaster Management and Relief Department, 69 of the 80 affected tehsils have been categorised as severely drought-affected. This notification will remain in effect for the next six months.

Western Rajasthan has been hard hit by the drought crisis.

Of the state's 693 dams, over 200 are empty, and just 16% of water remains in the reservoirs of the Jodhpur division. Furthermore, cattle herders are facing a significant challenge as fodder prices have more than doubled in the past few months.

Political tensions are high between the ruling BJP and the Congress.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the BJP government of being slow to grasp the severity of the drought and delaying relief efforts. He has also criticised the state government for not receiving adequate water from Punjab.

Gehlot claims that famine-like conditions prevail, and people in Jodhpur are desperate for water.