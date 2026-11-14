Rajasthan government announces Rs 9,321 crore drought relief package

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has announced a Rs 9,321 crore special relief package covering 87 drought-affected tehsils across 15 districts, where deficient monsoon rainfall has triggered drinking water shortages, crop losses and a fodder crisis.

This move comes amid a sharp political row over drought management during the final phase of panchayat elections.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reviewed the drought situation at a meeting of the Disaster Management, Relief and Civil Defence Department on Friday. He also directed officials to expedite relief measures and maintain close coordination with district administrations.

According to the government, 73 of the 87 notified tehsils have been classified as severely drought-affected, while 14 fall under the moderate category.

The affected areas are spread across Churu, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Dungarpur, Nagaur, Pali, Phalodi, Beawar, Barmer, Balotra, Banswara, Bikaner, Rajsamand and Sirohi districts.

Rajasthan has witnessed one of its most severe drought situations in recent years, with monsoon rainfall falling nearly 20% below normal.

Western districts have been particularly affected, with Pali recording a rainfall deficit of around 58%, while Jaisalmer and Jalore received over 50% less rainfall than usual.

The drought has also emerged as a major political issue in the final phase of panchayat elections, with the opposition Congress accusing the BJP government of failing to respond adequately to the crisis.