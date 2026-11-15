Two related to Rajasthan railway track blast case arrested in Gurdaspur; links with Pakistani handlers suspected

CHANDIGARH: A 21-year-old lady and a man from Gurdaspur, Punjab, have been arrested in connection with the blast on a railway track in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan on November 3. Investigators are probing suspected links to Pakistan-based handlers.

The arrests were made on November 14 following a joint operation by Rajasthan ATS and Sri Ganganagar police in coordination with Punjab Counter Intelligence and Gurdaspur police.

A team led by probationary IPS officer Nitin Chaudhary, the investigating officer, and ATS Bikaner unit in-charge Surendra Kumar visited Punjab.

The Rajasthan team shared intelligence and technical inputs with Counter Intelligence (Punjab) and Senior Superintendent of Police of Gurdaspur, Aditya, before the two suspects were detained and arrested.

Sources said that the alleged accused, identified as Mahakdeep Kaur and Davinder Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur, were arrested after a sustained investigation and coordination with Rajasthan Police.

Kaur was allegedly in contact with two Pakistan-based handlers identified by the names 'Chacha' and 'Shah'.

The investigators suspect that the handlers used romantic conversations and financial incentives to recruit her.

She allegedly received money to carry out the explosion.

She was living separately from her husband, Karanveer Singh, who had earlier been arrested in a narcotics smuggling case by Punjab Police. He is currently lodged in jail.