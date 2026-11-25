On November 18, the ACB registered an FIR against Agarwal, a 1993-batch IAS officer, Goyal Fashions directors Mukund Sharan Goyal and Sanjay Goyal, and others over an alleged quid pro quo involving preferential land conversion approvals, relaxation of environmental norms and government subsidies in exchange for properties at concessional rates. The investigation concerns transactions involving 64 villas and cottages.

On November 19, the Rajasthan High Court sought the state government’s response within three weeks on Agarwal’s petition challenging the approval granted under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court declined to grant immediate interim protection.

Meanwhile, a Jaipur court has directed further investigation into a separate land dispute involving Ananta Resort.

Mahendra Kumar Soni, a resident of West Bengal, had lodged an FIR at the Bani Park police station, alleging that a plot purchased by him had been illegally incorporated into the resort's land.

The police submitted a final report before the court on November 21, 2025, concluding that the dispute was civil in nature.

According to the report, the original purchaser, Shivswaroop Vashisht, had verbally consented to transferring possession of the plot to the company, while Soni had subsequently purchased only its ownership rights.

Soni challenged the findings, alleging that the police had questioned only one accused and had failed to examine representatives of Goyal Fashions and its director, Sanjay Goyal.

During the hearing, the prosecution informed the court that further investigation was required in accordance with directions issued by the Additional Director General of Police (Crime) on February 11 and October 13, 2026. Subsequently, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Grade-I, Jaipur Metropolitan-II, returned the case file to the police for further investigation.

According to Soni’s complaint, the company allegedly represented previously sold plots and internal roads of the residential colony as its own property before revenue authorities and subsequently secured approval to convert the entire land into a tourism facility.

The land dispute is separate from the corruption case registered by the ACB against Agarwal and the company.