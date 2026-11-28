JAIPUR: A saree, a change of clothes and three nomination papers later, Bati Kumari found herself on the winning side of a political drama in Rajasthan, emerging as the BJP’s unopposed choice for the post of pradhan in Brij Nagar panchayat samiti.
In the space of a few hours, the 28-year-old went from filing her nomination alongside a Congress leader to returning with a BJP minister, before withdrawing her Congress and Independent nominations and securing the post on the BJP ticket.
The sartorial switch became the talking point of the election, with former Congress MLA Wajib Ali alleging that the BJP had changed not just Bati’s outfit but also her political allegiance.
Bati first arrived in a saree, her face veiled, to file her nomination as a Congress candidate in the presence of Ali. She later returned in a different outfit, this time with her face uncovered, accompanied by BJP leader and minister Jawahar Singh Bedham, to submit another nomination as the BJP candidate.
In between, she also filed a third nomination as an Independent.
The final act came when Bati withdrew her Congress and Independent nominations. With no other candidate left in the contest, she was declared elected unopposed on the BJP ticket.
For the Congress, the outcome was particularly hard to digest. The party had 16 members in the panchayat samiti, compared with the BJP’s four, while nine members were Independents. Despite its numerical advantage, the Congress failed to secure the post.
Ali, who had accompanied Bati during her first nomination, accused the BJP of using money power and its position in government to engineer the outcome.
“The candidate who came with us wearing a saree was brought back after changing her clothes,” Ali alleged, claiming that the BJP had secured the victory through deception rather than a democratic process.
Taking moral responsibility for the party’s failure, Ali resigned as a Pradesh Congress Committee member. He apologised to disappointed Congress workers and said he would continue working for the party as an ordinary worker without holding an organisational position.
The BJP, however, rejected the allegations. Party district president Satish Bansal said Bati had filed her nomination as the BJP candidate and had won unopposed.
He described the result as a major victory for the party, termed Ali’s charges baseless and advised him to use restrained language.
Election authorities said the nomination process had followed the prescribed rules. State Election Commission Secretary Rajesh Verma said a candidate could submit up to four nomination forms, while Deeg Collector Mayank Manish said the returning officer had acted in accordance with the procedure.
An election that began with a veiled candidate arriving alongside a Congress leader ended with her securing the post on the BJP ticket. The change of clothes became a political talking point, but the final change of colours left the Congress counting its losses.