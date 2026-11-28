JAIPUR: A saree, a change of clothes and three nomination papers later, Bati Kumari found herself on the winning side of a political drama in Rajasthan, emerging as the BJP’s unopposed choice for the post of pradhan in Brij Nagar panchayat samiti.

In the space of a few hours, the 28-year-old went from filing her nomination alongside a Congress leader to returning with a BJP minister, before withdrawing her Congress and Independent nominations and securing the post on the BJP ticket.

The sartorial switch became the talking point of the election, with former Congress MLA Wajib Ali alleging that the BJP had changed not just Bati’s outfit but also her political allegiance.

Bati first arrived in a saree, her face veiled, to file her nomination as a Congress candidate in the presence of Ali. She later returned in a different outfit, this time with her face uncovered, accompanied by BJP leader and minister Jawahar Singh Bedham, to submit another nomination as the BJP candidate.

In between, she also filed a third nomination as an Independent.

The final act came when Bati withdrew her Congress and Independent nominations. With no other candidate left in the contest, she was declared elected unopposed on the BJP ticket.

For the Congress, the outcome was particularly hard to digest. The party had 16 members in the panchayat samiti, compared with the BJP’s four, while nine members were Independents. Despite its numerical advantage, the Congress failed to secure the post.