JAIPUR: Women have emerged as a dominant force in Rajasthan’s Panchayati Raj elections, securing Zila Pramukh posts in 26 of the 37 districts where elections were held on Wednesday.

Beyond the numerical dominance of women, the results have revealed a vital trend- prominent political families are increasingly turning to their daughters-in-law and wives to consolidate their influence in rural Rajasthan.

While political succession in Rajasthan has traditionally been associated with sons inheriting the legacy of their fathers, this time, several senior leaders from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have managed to get their wives and daughters-in-law elected to the top district posts in the Panchayati Raj system.

The most politically significant contest unfolded in Churu, where senior BJP leader and former Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore managed to get both his son, Parakram Singh, and daughter-in-law, Kanika Singh, elected as Zila Parishad members. However, when it came to the election of the Zila Pramukh, Rathore threw his weight behind his daughter-in-law.

Despite the Congress securing a clear majority with 21 of the 39 seats in the Churu Zila Parishad, against the BJP’s 17, Rathore managed to turn the contest in his party’s favour. Kanika secured 22 votes against Congress candidate Prakash Devi’s 17, indicating cross-voting by opposition members.

The contest also needs to be viewed in the context of reservations. While the Churu Zila Pramukh post was reserved for women, across the 37 districts, women secured significantly more posts than the 16 reserved for them.

For Rathore, who has been politically sidelined since his defeat in the 2023 assembly elections, Kanika’s victory carries considerable political significance.

Having begun his political career in student politics, Rathore served as a minister in the governments of former chief ministers Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and Vasundhara Raje and was once counted among the BJP’s most influential leaders in Rajasthan.

However, following his electoral defeat in 2023, Rathore neither secured a Rajya Sabha berth nor received any significant political appointment. By engineering the BJP’s victory in a Congress majority Zila Parishad, the veteran leader has demonstrated his continued influence in grassroots politics.

The victory has not only provided his daughter-in-law with a platform to establish her political career but has also helped Rathore reassert his relevance within the party.

A similar contest involving two prominent Congress families played out in Bikaner, where Nikita Dudi, daughter-in-law of late Congress leader and former Leader of the Opposition Rameshwar Dudi and sitting Nokha MLA Sushila Dudi, was elected Zila Pramukh.