Govt school building in Rajasthan's Jaipur razed after CJP exposes its rickety condition

Authorities razed a government school building in Jaipur after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) exposed its rickety condition last month, officials said on Wednesday.

The old building of Government Primary School, Rampura (Kanwarpura), was bulldozed in the presence of district administration and education department officials.

"The building has been demolished," an official said.

The school had been declared dilapidated and unsafe following a technical survey in September 2025 and was subsequently taken out of use.

The Rajasthan government last month announced that a new school building would soon be built at Rs 18 lakh.

Of the corpus, Rs 12 lakh was sanctioned from the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) on August 13 and another Rs 6 lakh from the MLA fund.