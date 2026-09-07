'Licence to hit sixes': Justice Sandeep Mehta says Rajasthan HC's acting CJ misused power

The internal war in the higher judiciary has intensified, with the senior Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta once again writing a fourth consecutive letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant against Rajasthan High Court's acting chief justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, levelling fresh charges of interfering in an internal judicial enquiry and certain other misconducts.

In his latest (Fourth) letter written on August 30, Justice Mehta, a former judge of the Rajasthan High Court, has levelled fresh charges against Justice Sharma, of allegedly interfering in an internal judicial enquiry, breaching confidentiality and abusing administrative powers.

Quoting CJI Surya Kant's earlier remark that judges should not try to "hit sixes" before retirement, Justice Mehta wrote in a reference, "Justice Sharma seems to be possessed of a licence to hit sixes ever since he took over as Acting Chief Justice."

According to sources in the Supreme Court registry, the enquiry relates to allegations that a judicial officer displayed indecent photographs of a lady judicial officer on his phone. A committee was formed, but Justice Sharma allegedly interfered and leaked confidential proceedings.