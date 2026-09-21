Rajasthan: BJP secures 197 civic body heads, twice as many as Congress; election for the rest on

JAIPUR: The BJP has won posts of mayor, chairperson and president in 197 of the 301 urban local bodies, more than twice the Congress tally of 94.

According to results available so far, Independents have won seven posts, while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), CPI(M) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) have secured one each.

Elections for the posts were held in 273 urban local bodies on Monday after heads of 32 of the 305 bodies covered under the current schedule were elected unopposed.

The ruling party's performance is substantially stronger than its showing in the councillor elections, in which it won 4,182 of the 10,244 wards that went to the polls. Congress won 3,619 wards and Independents 2,273.

Even though Independents accounted for more than one-fifth of all elected councillors and emerged as key players in several fractured verdicts, they have been able to secure the top posts in only seven of the 301 urban local bodies decided so far.

Independent candidates won the top posts in municipal councils of Dholpur, Hanumangarh, and Sadulshahar, and municipalities of Surajgarh, Todabhim, Riyanbari and Fatehnagar-Sanwad.

AAP's Sheetal Rathore won the chairperson's post in Baran Municipal Council, while CPI(M)'s Bajranglal won the Nokha Municipality of Bikaner district. RLP's Alka won the chairperson's post in the Mundwa Municipality of Nagaur district.

Of the seven municipal corporations where mayors have been elected so far, the BJP has won six -- Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Pali, Udaipur -- while the Congress has won Bikaner.