Rajasthan civic polls: High Court’s midnight relief sets stage for crucial chairperson, mayor elections

JAIPUR: Monday is a crucial day in Rajasthan’s political landscape as it will decide who will get the top posts in 273 urban local bodies across the state, including five municipal corporations.

Voting to elect the heads of these 273 bodies begins at 10:00 AM on Monday, and both the BJP and Congress have kept their councillors under strict surveillance - a strategy known as 'barabandi' (herding) - to prevent poaching and ensure victory.

In what was likely a first in its history, the Rajasthan High Court conducted a hearing at night. The High Court hearing, which began at 10:30 PM on Sunday and lasted till 2 AM - just before the voting for the posts of chairpersons and presidents - provided significant relief in six cases, including those concerning Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar.

During proceedings that lasted until 2 AM on Sunday over the potential arrest of councillors, the Court stayed the arrest of nine councillors from Hanumangarh and one from Bikaner. The stay order issued by the High Court after this marathon legal battle has caused a major stir in state politics and altered the entire electoral equation.

The BJP has made forming boards in all ten of the state's municipal corporations a matter of prestige, while the Congress fears cross-voting. Political calculations are also complex in Ajmer and Jodhpur.