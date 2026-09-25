Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota Councillors to elect their Mayors amid speculations over cross-voting

JAIPUR: Voting for the mayoral post in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota began at 10:00 AM and will continue until 2:00 PM on Friday. With today's polls, the electoral process will conclude for 308 out of the state’s 309 civic bodies.

In Jaipur Municipal Corporation, 150 councillors will exercise their right to vote to elect the mayor. Contesting the mayoral election are BJP's Sunil Kothari, elected from Ward 112 in the Kishanpole area, and Sunita Mawar, councillor from Ward 118 in the Adarsh Nagar area, representing the Congress.

The BJP holds 78 seats in the municipal corporation, while the Congress has 57, along with 15 independent councillors. The majority mark for the mayoral election is 76, giving the BJP a numerical strength two above the threshold.

However, given the secret ballot system, both parties are working to keep their councillors together and prevent cross-voting. Attention will therefore be focused not only on the numbers but also on the possibility of cross-voting and the role of independent councillors.

In Jaipur, the first mayor under the unified municipal corporation system is being elected following the earlier system of separate ‘Greater’ and ‘Heritage’ municipal corporations.

The election in this new 150-ward corporation will also determine which party gains political control of the new House. While the numbers are significant, the outcome will only be known once the ballots are counted due to the secret ballot process.

In the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, the contest is between the BJP’s Prasanna Chandra Mehta and the Congress’s Rajendra Singh. The House comprises 45 BJP councillors, 44 Congress councillors and 11 independents.