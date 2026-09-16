Rajasthan BJP President retorts to Congress' allegations over influencing independent candidates in civic polls

Responding to Congress' allegations that the BJP influenced independent councillors in the civic body polls, State President Madan Rathore highlighted that his party does not restrict anyone's freedom and respects democracy.

"Congress has a history of employing such tactics. We do not. We respect democracy. Because Congress has used such methods, they assume others do the same. We do not," Rathore said.

He said independent councillors have the right to decide whether to join any party, adding that party discipline applies only to those affiliated with a political organisation.

"An individual has the right to make decisions based on their own judgment. Yes, there are party guidelines and discipline for those affiliated with a party. But those who are independent remain independent; they are free to decide—based on their own judgment—whether to join us or go elsewhere," he said.

Rathore further alleged that restricting independent candidates' choices would reflect Congress' "old habits" and accused the party of disrespecting democracy.

"If one were to restrict them or herd them into an enclosure—imposing curbs on their freedom—that would reflect the Congress's old habits. They have shown disrespect for democracy from the very beginning; during the Emergency, they even silenced the media," he said.

The Rajasthan BJP chief also reiterated that an independent candidate remains independent in all matters after winning an election.