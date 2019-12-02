Parts of Tamil Nadu flooded, more rain likely

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday.

An ‘extreme heavy rain’ warning was issued to the six districts of Ramnad, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Tiruvallur, and Tiruvannamalai. Ten districts, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Puducherry, got a ‘very heavy rainfall’ warning.

Addressing reporters, Revenue and Disaster management minister RB Udhayakumar said a first response team of 21,597 trained volunteers was ready to tackle rain and flood-related issues. A total of 4,399 flood-prone areas had been identified across the state and 619 multipurpose teams constituted to monitor these areas.

Meanwhile, at least two persons were killed on Saturday in rain-related incidents. While, an open culvert claimed the life of 46-year-old Sheikh Ali in Chennai, S Duraikkannu (70), of Karambai in Thanjavur and T Ravichandran (53) of Paravakottai in Tiruvaru died in wall collapses.

For residents in Chennai, the rain havoc recalled the horrors of the 2015 floods with the suburbs again being the worst affected. While Pallavaram, Chromepet, Kundrathur, Chitlapakkam, Madambakkam and Tambaram were inundated, several areas in the South and North Chennai saw water stagnating for hours. In Korattur, excess water from Ambattur lake caused the Korattur canal to overflow with water entering houses.

Heavy rainfall disrupted life in Namakkal, Nilgiris Puducherry, Pudukkottai, Villupuram and Nagapattinam, with Cuddalore and Tirunelveli districts among the worst affected. As many as 10,000 houses in low-lying parts of Cuddalore remain surrounded by water.

Officials said flooding was caused by a breach of Paravanar at Kollakudi. Further, as Veeranam and Walajah lakes reached full capacity, water was being released. As many as 1,000 people had been shifted to six relief camps.

In Tirunelveli district, even after the outflow of Papanasam and Servalar dams was reduced on Sunday, the Thamirabharani flooded houses in several parts. People in low-lying areas were evacuated and shifted to relief camps from Saturday night while bridges were submerged due to the incessant rain and influx of water in canals and rivers on Sunday.

With more rain likely, State to review preparedness

To review preparedness and relief works, the TN government has convened a consultative meeting on Monday. CM Edappadi K Palaniswami is likely to chair the meeting and review relief efforts and damage caused by rain.

Holiday

Seven TN districts & Pondy to close schools & colleges

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, Ramanad, Kancheepuram & Pondy district collectors declared Monday a holiday for educational institutions. Madras and Anna universities postponed exams scheduled for Monday.

Wall collapse, open culvert prove fatal

