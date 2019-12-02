Tamil Nadu rains: 17 people die as three houses collapse in Mettupalayam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tragedy struck when three houses collapsed after heavy rains lashed Nadur village, Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district early Monday morning, killing 17 people including 10 women and two children.



Rescue operations by the police and fire rescue services are underway as more people are feared trapped under the debris.





According to sources, a big compound wall located adjacent to these three houses collapsed and fell on them after the incessant rains.

The deceased men were identified as Guru (45), Ramnath (20) and Anandh Kumar (40), and the ten women who passed away were identified as Harisudha (16), Sivakami (45), Oviyammal (50), Nathiya (30), Vaidhegi (20), Thilagavathi (50), Arukani (55), Rukumani (40), Nivetha (18) and Chinnamal (70). Two children - both seven years old - Akshaya and Loguram also lost their lives in the tragedy.



The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Mettupalayam government hospital for post mortem.



The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in the State on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami announced Rs 4 lakh in compensation to the family members of the deceased. He is scheduled to visit Mettupalayam on Tuesday.