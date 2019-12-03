Father who lost both his children in Mettupalayam wall collapse donates their eyes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: It was a heartbreaking moment for Selvaraj when he came to know that he lost his two children in the incident that saw 17 others die after a compound wall fell on a row of houses at Nadur village in Mettupalayam.

Despite his grief, Selvaraj, who works at a tea shop in Jadayampalayam Pudur, made a different decision and decided to donate his children's eyes.

On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam.

After the death of their mother, they were raised by Sivakami, sister-in-law of Selvaraj. While Nivedha was studying first year of BCom (CA) at the Government Arts College in Mettupalayam, Ramanathan was in class X at a government school.

When their bodies were kept at the government Mettupalayam hospital on Monday, a team of doctors from Aravind Eye Hospital had approached Selvaraj seeking his consent for donating the eyes of his children. Despite the state he was in, Selvaraj gave his consent immediately.

Speaking to TNIE, Selvaraj, said, "My children lost their mother early. They used to sleep at their aunt's place despite our house being in the same area, at Kannappan Nagar in Nadur."

"My daughter used to say she wanted to become a police officer. She even joined a college and was pursuing a degree. But, her dream disappeared along with her. My hopes got shattered too," said he.

"I accepted to donate their eyes when doctors requested so that at least their eyes would live on in this world," he stated.