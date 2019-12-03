Home States Tamil Nadu

Father who lost both his children in Mettupalayam wall collapse donates their eyes

Published: 03rd December 2019 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: It was a heartbreaking moment for Selvaraj when he came to know that he lost his two children in the incident that saw 17 others die after a compound wall fell on a row of houses at Nadur village in Mettupalayam.

On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu rains - 17 people die as three houses collapse in Mettupalayam

After the death of their mother, they were raised by Sivakami, sister-in-law of Selvaraj. While Nivedha was studying first year of BCom (CA) at the Government Arts College in Mettupalayam, Ramanathan was in class X at a government school.

When their bodies were kept at the government Mettupalayam hospital on Monday, a team of doctors from Aravind Eye Hospital had approached Selvaraj seeking his consent for donating the eyes of his children. Despite the state he was in, Selvaraj gave his consent immediately.

Speaking to TNIE, Selvaraj, said, "My children lost their mother early. They used to sleep at their aunt's place despite our house being in the same area, at Kannappan Nagar in Nadur."

"My daughter used to say she wanted to become a police officer. She even joined a college and was pursuing a degree. But, her dream disappeared along with her. My hopes got shattered too," said he.

"I accepted to donate their eyes when doctors requested so that at least their eyes would live on in this world," he stated.

TAGS
Tamil nadu rains Mettupalayam wall collapse organ donation Eye donation
