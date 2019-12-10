Tamil Nadu man 'addicted to burglary' says can't sleep without it

Home States Tamil Nadu

SALEM: A repeat offender involved in 27 theft cases has confessed to Salem city police that he is addicted to burglary.

According to police, during interrogation, the accused Aiyyandurai (48) alias Sappani,  who was caught this Sunday, told that he would have to spend sleepless nights if he abstains from burglary.

According to Suramangalam police, ever since he was released from prison around 40 days ago, the accused has been involved in 27 theft cases.

Based on several burglary and theft complaints reported in Suramangalam, Pallapatti, Mecheri and Omalur police stations, City Police Commissioner T Senthil Kumar formed special teams to nab the burglar.

Aiyyadurai, a resident of Chellakuttaipatti near Pagalpatti in Omalur in Salem district, was arrested when he was roaming suspiciously in Kandampatti.

During the interrogation, the police said, he confessed to having been involved in more than 17 theft incidents in the past two months.

Sources in the city police told TNIE, "From the year 1990, the accused is involved in theft incidents. More than 30 cases were registered against him in the past two decades in various police stations in the district. He was lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison. Two months back,  in October, he was released. He confessed that he became addicted to burglary and did not mind stealing gold-plated jewellery from houses."
He also said that without it he would be to spend sleepless nights, the source added.

Explaining Aiyyandurai's modus operandi, the source said, "He first monitors the area of the target. During this exercise, he feeds stray dogs with biscuits and meat and get familiar with them."

Police have recovered ten sovereigns of jewellery, eight two-wheelers, Rs 70,000 cash and a gunny bag full of gold-plated jewellery. The police registered a case in this regard and remanded him in prison.

