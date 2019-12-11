Home States Tamil Nadu

Citizenship Bill: AIADMK betrayed minorities, Sri Lankan Tamils, says MK Stalin

MK Stalin said AIADMK supported the legislation only to allegedly see that corruption charges against its government were not looked into.

Published: 11th December 2019 11:57 PM

Stalin, Palaniswami

DMK chief M K Stalin (L) and Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday condemned Chief Minister EK Palaniswami for the AIADMK's support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in both Houses of Parliament, saying the ruling party in Tamil Nadu has betrayed minorities and Sri Lankan Tamils.

Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill 125-105

Hitting out at Palaniswami, Stalin, whose party vehemently opposed the Bill in Parliament, said the AIADMK supported the legislation only to allegedly see that corruption charges against its government were not looked into.

Also, to safeguard his post of Chief Minister, the ruling party voted with the government, the DMK chief alleged.

"I strongly condemn Palaniswami for the unpardonable betrayal of the minorities and the Eelam (meaning homeland and a term loosely used to denote Lankan Tamils) Tamils by supporting the CAB in both the Houses of Parliament," he said in a statement.

Palaniswami's government was Tamil Nadu's "stone age," he said, apparently indicating that the support for the Bill was a retrograde measure.

Sonia Gandhi calls CAB passage victory of bigoted forces over India's pluralism

The AIADMK's mask of supporting the cause of Eelam Tamils has been exposed, Stalin alleged.

"What is the need for a separate party if the AIADMK subscribed to the BJP's ideology," he asked.

The DMK chief also asked his party men to "expose the true face," of the AIADMK-BJP alliance by going to the people.

History will record the AIADMK government as "servile," to the BJP-led Centre and bent against the Tamil race, he alleged.

CAB 2019 will not pass judicial scrutiny, claims Chidambaram 

Stalin claimed that the Centre was using its majority to take away the basic features of Constitution like secularism.

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday approved the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, completing the legislative procedure for giving Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

