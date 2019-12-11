Home LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS| Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill 125-105

After supporting the bill in the Lok Sabha, the Shiv Sena walked out of the Rajya Sabha before the vote.

Published: 11th December 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah.

By Online Desk

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill has been passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, two days after it got the nod from the Lok Sabha. 

125 members voted in favour of the Bill and 105 voted against it. After supporting the bill in the Lok Sabha, the Shiv Sena walked out of the Rajya Sabha before the vote.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah had tabled the bill in the House.

The Bill seeks to give citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

After heated discussions spanning seven hours, the Bill was passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Bill Citizenship Bill Rajya Sabha Amit Shah NRC Winter Session of Parlaiment Article 14

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
Videos
Meet Bengaluru's 'tree doctor' who is on a mission
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp