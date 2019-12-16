Citizenship Act stir: 100 protesters in Tamil Nadu held after burning effigies of Modi, Shah

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: Tension prevailed in Tirupathur district during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) held by Muslim organisations and political parties at Vaniyambadi on Monday.

Police held about 100 protesters for burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

State President of AIMIM Ahmed, town secretary of MDMK Naseer Khan and State joint secretary of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi Vaseem led a demonstration at Jandamedu in Vaniyambadi in the evening.

They raised slogans against the CAA which they alleged went against Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act stir: Two dozen AMU students arrested for Sunday violence

When the protesters tried to take out a rally, the police, deployed in large numbers, denied the permission, leading to a war of words, sources said.

As they engaged in an argument with the police officers, some protesters took out effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and torched them, sparking chaos and tension.

As police tried to arrest them some breached police cordon to march forward, the sources stated but eventually, the cops were able to stop them.

ALSO READ: Regional parties in South India divided over Citizenship Act

Amid chaos and tension, the police held about 100 protesters, according to the sources.

Earlier in the day, students of Govt Law College staged a demonstration at Katpadi outside the institution to protest the enactment of CAA and the attack on students in Delhi.

A similar stir was held by students of Govt Arts College in Tiruvannamalai.