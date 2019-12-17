Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK pitches for dual citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees

Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju said CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is expected to visit the PM on December 19, would stress the need to provide dual citizenship for Tamil refugees

Published: 17th December 2019 01:17 PM

Students protest against atrocity of police upon students of JMI.

Students protest against atrocity of police upon students of JMI in Chennai. (PHOTO | DEBADATTA MALLICK)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: "The AIADMK had pitched for dual citizenship for the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees in Tamil Nadu though we accepted the Citizenship Amendment Act," said Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju here on Monday. 

The minister said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is expected to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 19, would stress the need to provide dual citizenship for the Tamil refugees.

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act stir: Students across India hit streets in solidarity with Jamia

Saying the AIADMK believes in the people, Raju accused the DMK of trying to cancel the local body elections by approaching the court. 

"Though the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission accepted the Supreme Court's order on delimitation, the DMK attempted to stall the civic polls since they are afraid to face the public," he said.

Referring to the exit of Pazha Karupaiah from the DMK and his subsequent 'corporate party' remarks on the DMK, Raju said, "We do not believe in the corporate structure. People are our masters."

Confirming the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP, PMK and other allies, he said the sharing of wards was successfully completed and that the combination would be victorious.

