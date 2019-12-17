Citizenship Act stir: Central University of TN declares holiday following students’ protest

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR/THANJAVUR: The Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), Tiruvarur, on Monday evening declared holidays after a section of students staged protest in front of the University campus.



The students raised slogans condemning police action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) who were protesting against the CAA.



The students who raised slogans against the Union Government also burned the effigies of Modi and Amit Shah. When they were trying to burn the effigies the police tried to stop them. However, the effigies were

burnt.



A note on the website of the central university said the University was being closed from December 16 for winter holidays. Hostelers were instructed to vacate within 24 hours.



Earlier in the day, 40 students affiliated to Students Federation of India (SFI) entered the Tiruvarur Railway Junction to stage a rail roko to condemning Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). They were arrested. Even as police tried to stop them, the students forcibly entered the station and squatted on the railway tracks.



They were detained and taken to lodged in a marriage hall. Students of the Government Arts college, Kumbakonam too staged a protest over the same issue.



In Tiruchy, members of Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) blocked the road at Palakarai roundabout on Monday evening. Over 30 members of SIO gathered on Madurai Road and walked till the Palakarai roundabout.



The protest started at 4:45 pm and ended at 4:55 pm as the police detained the protesters in a police van and taken to a private hall. A police officer said that the detained members will be released later in the evening.