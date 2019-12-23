Home States Tamil Nadu

At special hearing, Madras HC permits DMK to hold anti-CAA rally in Chennai on December 23

A special sitting of the court was conducted on a plea seeking to restrain the DMK and its allies to hold the rally.

Published: 23rd December 2019 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: At a late-night hearing on Sunday, the Madras High Court granted permission to an anti-CAA rally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to be held in Chennai on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after the order, DMK president MK Stalin claimed that the high court allowed the party to hold the rally.

"Ruling party tried to stop the DMK led rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), scheduled for tomorrow. However, the court has given us permission. It is a huge victory for us. We will take out our rally abiding by the law," said Stalin.

READ| No matter what comes our way, DMK will protest against CAA: MK Stalin

A special sitting of the court was conducted on a plea seeking to restrain the DMK and its allies to hold the rally on grounds that violence was reported in such rallies in Assam and Uttar Pradesh.

Justices S Vaidyanathan and PT Asha passed the order.

The DMK's rally has the support of its allies including Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and other parties.

The rally was announced by Stalin after meeting leaders of allies earlier this week.

The rally will add to the swelling nationwide protests, which turned violent at several places, against the CAA which grants citizenship to Hindu refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who arrived in India until December 31, 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK MK Stalin Citizenship Act Anti-Citizenship Act protests
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp