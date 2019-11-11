Neighbour arrested for raping, killing Class 10 student in Nagapattinam

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A 30-year-old man was arrested and booked under POCSO Act for raping a Class X girl near Sirkazhi on Saturday evening. The man had assisted the police and villagers in searching the girl. An investigating officer said, “K Kalyanasundharam is a local driver and a distant relative of the girl who lives in her neighbourhood. On questioning him, he gave contradicting answers and confessed to have raped and murdered the girl.”

Probe revealed that the Class X girl had returned home from school and went to relieve herself around 5 am. Kalyanasundaram, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, ambushed her and took her to a nearby bush and raped her. When she raised alarm, he strangulated her and fled the spot before locals could identify him. Meanwhile, the news spread among the villagers which led to launching a search. Along with them, Kalyanasundaram too had joined in the search.