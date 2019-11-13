Home States Tamil Nadu

Social activist Mugilan granted bail in Karur sexual assault case

The activist was arrested at Tirupati railway station on July 6, 2019, when he resurfaced after disappearing for five months.

Published: 13th November 2019 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

social activist mugilan, mugilan

Social activist Mugilan being escorted by the police in Karur. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted bail to social activist Mugilan in the Karur sexual assault case.

Justice GR Swaminathan, who passed the order, observed that the explanation given by the activist for his disappearance is a concocted story. However, he also pointed out, "Though the allegations in the case are no doubt serious in nature, it is quite obvious that the defacto complainant and Mugilan were in a consensual relationship since 2017 and the complaint had been filed only in March 2019."

The judge also noted that the petitioner has participated and led several protests against the Jallikattu ban, Sterlite and hydrocarbon projects among others.

"It appears that the petitioner, like Abhimanyu of the epic Mahabharata (who died after being trapped in Chakravyuha), was caught up in a Manmadha Vyugam and could not come out of it," the judge opined. But he held that Mugilan deserves bail and allowed his petition.

ALSO READ | Kidnapped, beaten for working against Sterlite: Activist Mugilan

Considering the apprehensions made by the State Public Prosecutor Natarajan and the counsel appearing for the defacto complainant that Mugilan might once again abscond, the judge further directed him to sign before the concerned police at 10.30 am once in two days.

The activist was arrested at Tirupati railway station on July 6, 2019, soon after he resurfaced after disappearing for five months, based on a complaint filed by a 38-year-old woman from Karur who alleged that he had a physical relationship with her by making false promises to marry her.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karur sexual assault case Mugilan
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp