All papers handed over to Tamil Nadu Police: IIT-M student Fathima Latheef's father Abdul

While speaking to reporters, Abdul Latheef said that no other student should suffer the fate that his daughter Fathima had suffered.

Published: 16th November 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Abdul Latheef, father of 19-year-old IIT-Madras student Fathima Latheef who committed suicide, speaks to media after meeting Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami at the later's residence in Chennai on Friday.

Abdul Latheef, father of 19-year-old IIT-Madras student Fathima Latheef who committed suicide, speaks to media after meeting Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami at the later's residence in Chennai on Friday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Abdul Lateef, father of Fathima Latheef, an Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) student who committed suicide on November 9, said on Saturday he had submitted all the documents in his possession to the Tamil Nadu police.

Fathima Latheef, 19, a first year MA Humanities and Development Studies student had ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room, allegedly for religious biases. Fathima was a class topper at IIT-M.

He said his daughter wanted to study in IIT-M and he was also comfortable in sending her to Chennai for studies.

On Saturday morning the Central Crime Branch of Tamil Nadu police had enquired with Abdul Latheef for couple of hours here.

While no suicide note was found in Fathima's room, a note in her mobile phone had mentioned some faculty names as the cause of her death.

