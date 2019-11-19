Superstar alliance? Kamal, Rajini say willing to join hands if necessary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just days after the bonhomie between the two megastars of Tamil cinema, speculations of a political union between both actor-turned-politicians Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on Tuesday asserted that they would join hands if necessary for the welfare of Tamil Nadu.

Kamal Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Manram, interacting with reporters at the Chennai airport on Tuesday evening, was asked whether he would join with Rajinikanth in politics.

“There is no surprise we are together as we have been together for the last 44 years. But, (in politics) we will come together if it is necessary for the Tamil Nadu’s development,” he responded, refusing to elaborate further.

An hour later, Rajinikanth, who has been promising to enter politics for at least two years now, reached the Chennai airport and was asked a similar question by reporters referring to Kamal's remarks. Rajini too said that he would join hands with Kamal politically if it was necessary.

This is the first time both stars have acknowledged the possibility of an alliance, although the development may upset fans, some of whom have been arguing against such a union. Political observers had till recently considered such a union unlikely as while Rajini was perceived as being close to the BJP, Kamal has openly eschewed the politics of the saffron party.

However, Rajini recently said that none could apply a saffron hue to him, signalling that he could not be so easily reduced to a BJP proxy.

Tuesday's development also gains significance in the context of Rajini's comments on Sunday at an event celebrating Kamal's 60 years in cinema.

Speaking at the event, Rajini said, "miracles had happened yesterday, are happening today and will happen tomorrow."

Both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan showered praises on one another and spoke about their four decade-long friendship.