Home States Tamil Nadu

Will join hands with Rajinikanth 'only if required': MNM chief Kamal Haasan

Haasan's comments came a day after both actors hinted at joining hands keeping in mind Tamil Nadu's welfare.

Published: 20th November 2019 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth

Tamil actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. (File)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Wednesday reiterated his intention to join hands with his contemporary, 'Superstar' Rajinikanth politically, but underlined it would be done "only if required" and for the sake of Tamil Nadu.

His comments came a day after both actors hinted at joining hands keeping in mind Tamil Nadu's welfare.

"My friend Mr Rajinikanth and I are of the same opinion that if need be all hands should join for the sake of Tamil Nadu and we are no exception," he told reporters here, "That is our attitude, we mean it. We have come here not just to do politics but to make a better Tamil Nadu," the actor-politician added.

He, however, said their statements on Tuesday should be "carefully" looked into.

"Carefully look at what we had said. (they had said they would join hands)if required only. We will, if required, and that too for Tamil Nadu's sake," he said.

Beyond their friendship, Tamil Nadu's welfare was important, he added.

Haasan also ruled out any timeframe for the two actors possibly working together politically.

"The positive thing (from the developments) is that there is an assurance we will work for Tamil Nadu," he said.

ALSO READ | Superstar alliance? Kamal, Rajini say willing to join hands if necessary

When a scribe asked if Rajinikanth would join his MNM, Haasan shot back saying it was "not fair" to pose such questions.

On Tuesday, the actors set off speculations of a political realignment after each of them indicated their willingness to work together for the state's welfare.

The first pitch was made by Haasan who backed Rajini over his comments describing Chief Minister K Palaniswami coming to the top post as a wonder, saying it was "not a criticism but the reality."

Haasan also said he would join hands with Rajinikanth for Tamil Nadu's welfare.

Rajinikanth had also echoed similar views.

"If a situation arises wherein me and Kamal have to join hands for the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu, we will surely come together," he said.

Rajinikanth announced he would launch his political party to contest the state assembly elections due in 2021, while Haasan is already leading MNM, founded last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Rajinikanth Makkal Needhi Maiam
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp