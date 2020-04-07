STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu government offers credit for farm organisations, waives cold storage charges

According to Palaniswami, mobile shops selling vegetables and fruits will be pressed into service so as to deliver them at the doorsteps of the customers.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo | PTI)

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced waived cold storage and market cess till April 30.

He also announced offering credit for farm organisations and the introduction of mobile vegetable and fruit shops so as to make them available at the customers' doorsteps.

According to Palaniswami, 'considering the prevailing situation and with the expectation of mango harvest the cold storage charges for vegetables and fruits is being waived till April 30 for the farmers, while the government will foot the bill'.

Similarly, the market cess of one per cent on sale value paid by farmers is waived off till April 30.

He also announced credit facility up to Rs 10 lakh for farmer organisations that procure fruits and vegetables directly from the farmers and sell these at reasonable prices to the customers.

