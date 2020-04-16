STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government bans preparation of gruel in mosques this Ramzan

Unlike the previous years, the gruel cannot be prepared in mosques owing to the lockdown rules imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus

Published: 16th April 2020 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 09:44 PM

Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, marks the revelation of Quran to Prophet Muhammad, and lasts between 29 and 30 days, depending on the sighting of the moon. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Seeking to strictly implement lockdown rules during the holy month of Ramzan, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said mosques in the state cannot prepare gruel from the rice allotted by it as is the case, but distribute it among the deserving Muslim benefeciaries.

Unlike the previous years, the gruel cannot be prepared in mosques owing to the lockdown rules imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus, even as places of religious worship have been shut as part of the country's fight against COVID- 19.

Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had earlier announced providing rice to mosques free of cost for preparing the gruel consumed while breaking fast during Ramzan season.

ALSO READ | No public iftaar to be organized in Karnataka during Ramazan due to COVID-19: Govt

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam chaired a meeting with respective Islamic clerics in this connection, an official release here said.

It said the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board has directed that prayers and breaking of fast should be avoided in mosques, dargahs and imambadas.

Every year, 5450 tonnes of rice is supplied to mosques and dargahs to prepare the gruel to be distributed among the poor, it said.

However, this time, the said quantity rice will be sent to 2,895 mosques by April 19 and the functionaries there can distribute it among deserving Muslim beneficiaries with the help of volunteers before April 22, the release said.

"It is being clarified that preparation of the gruel in mosques this year is banned to contain the spread of coronavirus," it added.

The Ramzan month will start by April 23/24, the release added.

