'Service was his life': Villagers treated by Dr Simon remember a 'great man'

TIRUCHY: They say that you can understand the nature of a person in a single meeting, especially if they are kind-hearted.

That's what everyone who was part of Dr Simon Hercules' medical camp in 2018 after cyclone Gaja remembers about him.



Dr Simon Hercules left an indelible mark on people he interacted with, even if it was for a day.

During the aftermath of the Gaja Cyclone, Dr Simon and his team had conducted free medical camps in Thopputhurai and Kodiakkarai in Nagappatinam for the affected people there. He is still remembered fondly by the people whom he treated, and the organisation that conducted the camp with him - the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO).



“We held free medical camps in Vedaranyam and other places. For one such camp, we contacted Dr Simon's hospital, New Hope. He immediately agreed to the camp and arranged transportation and food, all by himself for the entire team. We conducted two camps, one in Thopputhurai, and one in Kodiakkarai. He was extremely kind,” says Riyaz, State Secretary of SIO.

He made everyone he interacted with feel at ease, adds Riyaz. He also wanted to adopt a village, say members of the SIO.



Dr Simon conducted a camp for almost 1500 people in one day. The people whom he treated say he was extremely dedicated and humble.



"He was a man of God. Even though he was so well-read, he spoke to us and made us feel comfortable. He gave free medicines to everyone and spent an entire day with us. We are shocked by what happened to him," remembers Naina Mohammed, a resident of Thopputhurai.



Everyone is extremely upset by what happened to him during the burial.



"We are unable to digest the fact that such a great man was not accorded a decent burial. He was such a great man. Service was his life," said Riyaz.



The villagers remember Dr Simon's humility.



"He told us that he would love to visit the village again. He helped us when we were all in suffering after Gaja. He even expressed his intent to adopt a village nearby," said Naina.



The SIO members say that they learnt a lot from their interactions with Dr Simon and hope that those who caused problems during his burial realise their mistake.

