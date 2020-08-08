STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five special teams formed to nab Coimbatore's mystery 'underwear' gang

Police said they had managed to get a clear visual of one of the gang members on Thursday and were identifying the individual.

Coimbatore underwear gang

The CCTV visuals shared by Coimbatore police.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police and rural police on Friday formed five special teams to trace a group of men seen clad only in underwear while allegedly attempting to break into houses in the residential areas between Peelamedu and Singanallur police station limits in Coimbatore city.

On Thursday night, the group climbed the compound wall of a newly-constructed house at AG Pudur near Irugur and attempted to burgle the residence. They fled after residents raised the alarm. 

The same group is also believed to be behind thwarted house-ins at two houses at Kotari Nagar, Kathiravan Nagar and private enclave in Singanallur police limit. Again, they were unable to burgle the houses after locals spotted them. 

Singanallur police rushed to the spot and investigated the attempt.

Police said a similar or same gang attempted to break into a house at Poonga Nagar near Irugur on Wednesday night. 

A few days ago, a similar incident was reported at Pattanampudur near Sulur a gang had stolen 13 sovereigns of jewellery.

Police had spotted the gang, clad only in underwear, roaming near Deepam Nagar near Iruvar on July 23 and Bala Guru Garden near Peelamedu on July 25.

Police said they had managed to get a clear visual of one of the gang members on Thursday and were identifying the individual. Based on this, the Coimbatore city and rural police had started looking for the gang.

The city police formed four special teams, working around the clock, to nab the gang while rural police said they had formed one special team.

