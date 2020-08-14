STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Irula girl resorts to sit-in at RDO office demanding community certificate

After M Dhanalakshmi and 22 Irula families staged a protest till 10 pm, officials assured her that the certificate would be issued before the last date for applications to her preferred course.

Published: 14th August 2020 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Irula certificate

Irula families from T Parangini village at the Villupuram Revenue Divisional Officer’s office (Photo | Express)

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Twenty-two Irula families from T Parangini village in Vannur resorted to a sit-in protest at the Villupuram Revenue Divisional Officer’s office on Thursday demanding that M Dhanalakshmi of the community be given a community certificate.

The protest began in the afternoon and ended only by 10 pm after officials assured the document would be given before the last date for applications to her preferred course. 

Dhanalakshmi, who completed her Class 12, has already submitted 14 documents to prove that she is an Irula.

Without the certificate, she will be unable to apply to colleges for higher education.

ALSO READ: Irulas and education for underprivileged

Dhanalakshmi, who had already petitioned the district officials for speedy action, said she wanted to apply for the BSc Agriculture course at the Gandhigram Rural Institute but the last date to send in applications is August 31.

Villupuram RDO Rajendran said an anthropology officer's investigation was required to ascertain that Dhanalakshmi belonged to the Irula community as villagers from the dominant caste have alleged that her family is not Irula.

Only after a detailed report from the anthropology officer could any decision be made, he said. 

"The last date for applications is nearing and I am anxious about getting this certificate. I have provided so much proof that I am an Irula but still the officials refuse to settle my case, putting my education at stake," Dhanalakshmi said.

Documents Dhanalakshmi has already submitted include the community certificate of her maternal cousins stating they are Irula and a patta issued to her father in the 1990's mentioning him as “Hindu-Irular”.

The 22 families that joined the protest demanded that community certificates be issued to the others as well.

"We can't wait every year for the results to be announced... we need to settle this issue right here, right now," said 45-year-old protester Parameswari (name changed), the mother of two girls aged six and 14. 

As the families showed no sign of budging, the RDO, at 10 pm, issued a statement assuring that Dhanalakshmi would get a community certificate before August 31 once the anthropology report comes in. 

He refused to comment on the protest when The New Indian Express contacted him for a response.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Irula M Dhanalakshmi Irula community certificate Caste certificate Irulas Villupuram
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp