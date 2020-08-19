Bomb culture not on the rise: Tamil Nadu DGP JK Tripathy

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Denying a rise in bomb attacks in Tamil Nadu, DGP JK Tripathy on Wednesday said that comparatively there were fewer such incidents now than in previous years.

Addressing media persons at the Tirunelveli Range DIG Office about the killing of Thoothukudi constable Subramanian, the DGP noted that the state government had announced a solatium of Rs 50 lakh for the constable's family. "A detailed report on the bomb attack will be sent to the State government which will make a decision based on it," he said.

Earlier, he paid his respects before a photo of Subramanian. The DGP said that when criminals turned to technology, police would use the same technology to neutralise them.

On the concerns of Subramanian's family that police personnel lacked adequate protection, he said the kin had every right to express their concerns. "The police are protected and we are supposed to protect the people. In certain unexpected cases, the protection they have does not come to their rescue. It does not mean that we do not have protection," he said.

"We use good technology and weapons. Police personnel undergo physical fitness training and courses. Only when we are safe, can the people be protected," he added.

The DGP dismissed reports that suggested the police department had been planning an extrajudicial killing of history-sheeter Durai Muthu.

Muthu (30) had hurled the country-made bomb that killed Subramanian and also grievously injuring himself before succumbing to his wounds. Tripathy said the police department would support Subramanian's family.