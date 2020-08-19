STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thoothukudi country bomb attack: Slain police constable Subramanian laid to rest

While DGP JK Tripathy paid floral tributes to a portrait of Subramanian at Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi collector Sandeep Nanduri laid a wreath as a mark of respect on the policeman's coffin.

Published: 19th August 2020 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Subramanian's wife and his child during his funeral procession at Pandaravilai in Thoothukudi

Subramanian's wife and his child during his funeral procession at Pandaravilai in Thoothukudi. (Photo| EPS)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The body of Constable Subramanian, who was killed in the bomb attack by a history-sheeter on Tuesday, was laid to rest at his native village Pandaravilai near Srivaikuntam here on Wednesday. 

Demanding an increase in solatium, the kith and kin of the policeman staged a protest as the body was taken to the village. While DGP JK Tripathy paid floral tributes to a portrait of Subramanian at Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi collector Sandeep Nanduri laid a wreath as a mark of respect on the policeman's coffin.

Several hundreds of people, and dignitaries paid homage to the slain policeman with the Collector and DGP consoling Subramanian's wife and relatives.

The DGP, IG (South Zone) S Murugan, DIG (Tirunelveli range) Praveen Kumar Abinapu, Thoothukudi SP S Jeyakumar and Tirunelveli SP N Manivannan acted as pallbearers. The body was laid to rest with a guard of honour and three rounds of gunshots fired into the air by 10 policemen. 

ALSO READ| Bomb culture not on the rise: Tamil Nadu DGP JK Tripathy

Subramanian joined the police uniformed services in 2017 and is survived by his wife S Buvaneswari and an infant. He was killed on on Tuesday when a country-made bomb hurled at him by history-sheeter Durai Muthu hit his head.

Durai Muthu was being pursued by a police team near Vallanadu Hills in Manakarai. The accused also succumbed to the injuries sustained in the bomb attack.

A senior police official said that Subramanian was an active, courageous and brilliant policeman and thus he was shifted to a special team to nab key culprits. "He had received no adverse remark in the course of his career," he said.

Meanwhile, Subramanian's father Periyasamy petitioned the Collector and DGP, demanding a solatium of Rs 1 crore. "Subramanian was the sole breadwinner of the family. His brothers are daily wage farmhands. He took a home loan of Rs 7 lakh in his name. His wife Buvaneswari has a 10-month-old baby and is two-months pregnant now.  The state government should consider raising the Rs 50 lakh solatium to Rs 1 crore and give government jobs for two persons from the family (instead of one)," Periyasamy said.

