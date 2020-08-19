STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Will AIADMK score a political victory over the Sterlite plant verdict?

The outcome of the 2018 shootout cost the ruling AIADMK dearly in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where the party managed to win just one seat in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 19th August 2020 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Depuy CM O Pannerselvam and CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Tamil Nadu Depuy CM O Pannerselvam and CM Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sterlite verdict has come as a huge relief for the ruling AIADMK, which has seemingly been facing the wrath of residents around the smelter plant ever since the police shootout in 2018. 

The outcome of the shootout cost AIADMK dearly in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where the party managed to win just one seat in Tamil Nadu.

While the state government maintains that the policemen shooting at the crowd was an act of self-defence, human rights activists allege it was a 'premeditated attack'.

Following the incident, the government constituted a one-man committee- of retired Madras HC Judge Aruna Jagadeesan- to probe the incident. The committee is yet to submit its report.

ALSO READ | With sweets and crackers, Thoothukudi residents welcome HC order refusing to open Sterlite plant

Later, the government ordered shutting down of the plant. Now, the Madras High Court verdict too is being seen as a political victory for the ruling party.

Minutes after the verdict, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam tweeted welcoming the judgment. He said the judgment reflected the thoughts of crores of people. 

AIADMK spokesperson Vaigai Chelvan said, "The order will certainly boost the political mileage of the party in Thoothukudi and other coastal districts. Lies against our government will vanish in coming days,"

ALSO READ | Along with Sterlite, Tamil Nadu pollution control body invokes HC ire for incompetence

Though the High Court has accepted the state government's decision of shutting the plant, political observers say itis still premature to celebrate victory for any political party given that the Sterlite will appeal against the order in the Supreme Court within three weeks.

They also pointed out that environmental issues may not dominate electoral politics for long, as there will be more pressing ones.

'Tharasu' Shyam, political commentator expressed apprehensions over the validity of G.O passed by the government regarding the closure of the plant. 

"The chances of Vedanta getting relief from the Supreme ourt cannot be ruled out. But we must admit that AIADMK may get some advantage over the order, at-least temporarily."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIADMK Sterlite Copper Madras High Court
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp