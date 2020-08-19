Will AIADMK score a political victory over the Sterlite plant verdict?

B Anbuselvan By

CHENNAI: The Sterlite verdict has come as a huge relief for the ruling AIADMK, which has seemingly been facing the wrath of residents around the smelter plant ever since the police shootout in 2018.

The outcome of the shootout cost AIADMK dearly in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where the party managed to win just one seat in Tamil Nadu.

While the state government maintains that the policemen shooting at the crowd was an act of self-defence, human rights activists allege it was a 'premeditated attack'.

Following the incident, the government constituted a one-man committee- of retired Madras HC Judge Aruna Jagadeesan- to probe the incident. The committee is yet to submit its report.

Later, the government ordered shutting down of the plant. Now, the Madras High Court verdict too is being seen as a political victory for the ruling party.

Minutes after the verdict, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam tweeted welcoming the judgment. He said the judgment reflected the thoughts of crores of people.

AIADMK spokesperson Vaigai Chelvan said, "The order will certainly boost the political mileage of the party in Thoothukudi and other coastal districts. Lies against our government will vanish in coming days,"

Though the High Court has accepted the state government's decision of shutting the plant, political observers say itis still premature to celebrate victory for any political party given that the Sterlite will appeal against the order in the Supreme Court within three weeks.

They also pointed out that environmental issues may not dominate electoral politics for long, as there will be more pressing ones.

'Tharasu' Shyam, political commentator expressed apprehensions over the validity of G.O passed by the government regarding the closure of the plant.

"The chances of Vedanta getting relief from the Supreme ourt cannot be ruled out. But we must admit that AIADMK may get some advantage over the order, at-least temporarily."