STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 5,958 fresh Covid-19 cases, 118 deaths

Oxford University 'Covishield' vaccine trial will be conducted in 300 healthy volunteers in the age group of 18 and above in Chennai soon, says Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

Published: 26th August 2020 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

Workers are cleaning the a mall in Coimbatore on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS/A.Raja Chidambaram)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as Tamil Nadu reported 5,958 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar launched SMS service for receiving Covid-19 test results at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday.

The fresh cases pushed the tally to 3,97,261. Also, 118 deaths were reported by the State, increasing the toll to 6,839. Chennai alone recorded 1,290 cases. Chennai's neighbouring Chengalpattu district recorded 294 cases, Kancheepuram 329 and Tiruvallur 280 cases.

Speaking to reporters after launching the facility, Vijayabaskar said, the swab result of the people will be informed through SMS. If the person is tested positive he can come to the hospital, if tested negative need not to. The patient's mobile number will be collected while taking the swab.

Now, only people who are tested positive will be informed through the phone by the Corporation staff and people tested negative will not get any update from the testing centres.

ALSO READ | Chennai model would help control COVID in Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar

The minister said the facility was launched at Madurai, Salem, and in Chennai at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. It will soon be extended to all the Covid testing centres in the State. He also said cases in Chennai under control and appealed for public participation in containing the spread. "Social distancing, wearing face masks and hand washing should be practiced," the minister said.

Phase II human trial  of Oxford vaccine in Chennai soon

The health minister said Oxford University 'Covishield' vaccine trial will be conducted in 300 healthy volunteers in the age group of 18 and above as part of the multi-centric clinical trial in India.

The trials will be conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research.

The health minister said, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has issued orders for the trial and it will begin soon. Later, in a press release, Vijayabaskar said the Director of Public Health Dr. T S Selvavinayagam will be the principal investigator for the project.

Studies have shown that the vaccine triggered T-cell response within 14 days of vaccination, and an antibody response within 28 days. T Cells are white blood cells that can attack the coronavirus infected cells, Vijayabaskar said in a release.

After the successful phase two and three clinical trials, the vaccine would be brought to public use, Vijayabaskar added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TN coronavirus Tamil Nadu Covid-19 C Vijayabaskar Tamil Nadu Covid cases
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp