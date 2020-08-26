STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNEA 2020: Engineering rank list to be released on September 17

In case two students have the same rank, the student with the higher score in mathematics will be ranked higher.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2020 rank list will be issued on September 17, said Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan on Wednesday. He made the announcement while releasing the random numbers which will be used as a last resort tie-breaker.

In case two students have the same rank, the student with the higher score in mathematics will be ranked higher. A second level tie-breaker would be the physics score and third level will be the fourth subject (biology, computer science, etc).

If the candidates are still tied over scores, then the older student would get preference. If students are still tied beyond all these, the student with the higher random number will be given preference.

This year 1,60,834 candidates registered for counselling and 1,31,436 have paid fees for counselling. Officials said that 1,14,206 candidates have uploaded their documents.

Certificate verification for general category students will start by September 10, the minister said. Sports quota certificate verification will happen from Wednesday until September 10 in six zones including Madurai, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Chennai, Salem and Coimbatore.

While the rank list was supposed to be issued on September 7, it was postponed as the results of the Class 12 state board exams will be published on September 8.

While 480 colleges had signed up for the counselling last year it has dipped to 458 colleges and the total number of seats available is 1,61,877, the minister said, adding that the engineering fees shall not be increased this academic year.

