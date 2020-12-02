Why TN's special reservation for in-service government doctors is important

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The reservation for in-service doctors in post graduate and super speciality courses has seen much legal battle. The state government recently passed an order reserving 50 percent seats in super-speciality and PG courses for in-service government doctors. Members of the medical fraternity say such a special reservation that Tamil Nadu has had for long now is one of the reasons for its strong public health system, which was a boon during the break out of Covid-19.

A special reservation in higher medical studies serves as a strong incentive to MBBS graduates to join government service, even if the postings are in remote or rural areas. The doctor availing the benefit of the special reservation is also mandated by a bond to remain in government services till their superannuation. This helps in boosting the doctors' strength in the government sector and expanding quality healthcare to corners of the State.

Dr J Kathirvel, Secretary of Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association, said previously, so many seats in PG super speciality courses were wasted as candidates from other States do not take up the seat in TN colleges once allotted.

The State had been giving 50 per cent reservation in post graduate and super speciality courses in its State quota until 2017, when the Medical Council of India suspended the special reservation and instead granted only extra marks only for government doctors who served in rural and remote areas.

A super-speciality doctor working with a leading government hospital in the State said that after the reservations were stopped in 2017, there was a spurt in doctors from other States taking super-speciality courses such as cardiology, vascular surgery and neurology.

“The doctors from other states were majority in super-speciality courses and they left after studies. This leads to hospitals not being able to strengthen their super-speciality departments,” he said.

Dr Karthivel meanwhile said that a permanent bond till superannuation would make doctors serve the government hospital till their retirement.

“Besides the doctors coming from other States, without reservation in the State quota for in-service government doctors, the seats were open for doctors working privately and graduates from private colleges,” he said.

"It is questionable whether they would serve the government dedicatedly after studies," added Dr Kathirvel.

He also pointed out that as in-service doctors are already working and studying for entrance, due to time-constraints for studies, in open-competition, they may fall short of a few marks which would deprive them of a seat. “Thus, the reservation plays a huge role in this light,” he said.

Dr Ravishankar, General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, said this move will help expand healthcare into the rural parts of the State.

"This GO will help in admitting more specialists in districts in fields of neurology, cardiology, specialists in spine and hip surgeries. Rural people would be the ultimate beneficiaries," said Dr Ravishankar.

He said that the GO would also create aspirations among the poor section of society to pursue medicine. "With the 7.5 percent reservations, hundreds of government school students were admitted. With the 50 percent reservations for PG, in the long run, the present UG students would aim to pursue super-speciality courses," added Dr Ravishankar.

Dr G R Ravindranath, General Secretary, Doctors Association for Social Equality, said the GO would help in strengthening the government healthcare system and medical colleges.

"Now, there will be more number of professors in districts too. There won't be a shortage of specialist doctors in government hospitals in times of natural calamities or even situations like Covid," he said.

Director of Medical Education Dr Narayana Babu said the State will soon have 11 more medical colleges and the services of the PG doctors are required there.

"There are four speciality government hospitals in Chennai but only one for each district. So, we need expert treatment for poor people in rural areas. These candidates from the PG super-speciality courses will serve the poor," Dr Narayana Babu told Express.

He said that their services will be used to strengthen the faculty in the upcoming medical colleges. "The process of opening new medical colleges in the State are in the final stages. It would be opened soon," he added.