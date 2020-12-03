STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Light rains continue in TN's Thoothukudi as it braces for cyclone Burevi; Minister takes stock of situation

A private weather researcher T Raja told The New Indian Express that cyclone Burevi is currently 90 km off Pamban and moving north and northwest direction at a speed of 12 kmph.

Published: 03rd December 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju atthe 24-hour emergency operations centre. (Photo | EPS)

Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju atthe 24-hour emergency operations centre (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi witnessed light showers on Wednesday with an average of 3.43 mm rainfall recorded in the district.

Vaipar and Surangudi received the highest rainfall at 12 mm and 11 mm respectively. 

The drizzling caused mild inconvenience to motorists while the sea remained turbulent along the coastline.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar receives 97 mm rainfall ahead of cyclone Burevi, no damage reported so far

A private weather researcher T Raja told The New Indian Express that cyclone Burevi is currently 90 km off Pamban and moving north and northwest direction at a speed of 12 kmph.

The cyclone is likely to move southwest after entering into Gulf of Mannar and will likely to make a landfall between Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram either on Thursday night or in the wee hours of Friday, he said. 

The fisheries department had appealed to fishermen to ensure that their mobile phones are sufficiently charged and water cans are filled in case of shortage later. 

Aavin department has also launched a mobile milk selling vehicle in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of milk to public during heavy rains.

The district administration has hired snake catchers and swimmers to save people in danger during the flood. Over 55 boats have been kept ready at low lying areas to shift people to safer locations.

Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju also visited the 24-hour emergency operations centre at the collectorate and took stock of the situation in the presence of Collector Dr Senthil Raj, SP S Jeyakumar and Srivaikuntam MLA SP Shanmuganathan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thoothukudi Cyclone Burevi
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp