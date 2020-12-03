Light rains continue in TN's Thoothukudi as it braces for cyclone Burevi; Minister takes stock of situation

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi witnessed light showers on Wednesday with an average of 3.43 mm rainfall recorded in the district.

Vaipar and Surangudi received the highest rainfall at 12 mm and 11 mm respectively.

The drizzling caused mild inconvenience to motorists while the sea remained turbulent along the coastline.

A private weather researcher T Raja told The New Indian Express that cyclone Burevi is currently 90 km off Pamban and moving north and northwest direction at a speed of 12 kmph.

The cyclone is likely to move southwest after entering into Gulf of Mannar and will likely to make a landfall between Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram either on Thursday night or in the wee hours of Friday, he said.

The fisheries department had appealed to fishermen to ensure that their mobile phones are sufficiently charged and water cans are filled in case of shortage later.

Aavin department has also launched a mobile milk selling vehicle in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of milk to public during heavy rains.

The district administration has hired snake catchers and swimmers to save people in danger during the flood. Over 55 boats have been kept ready at low lying areas to shift people to safer locations.

Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju also visited the 24-hour emergency operations centre at the collectorate and took stock of the situation in the presence of Collector Dr Senthil Raj, SP S Jeyakumar and Srivaikuntam MLA SP Shanmuganathan.