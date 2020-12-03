Tirunelveli: 850 field workers arrive to handle fall out issues as district readies for cyclone Beruvi landfall

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: While officials have been warned of heavy showers during the afternoon hours in Tirunelveli, the district received an average rainfall of 0.51mm with the highest rainfall (2 mm) recorded in Palayamkottai, according to report on Thursday.

Tirunelveli recorded total rainfall of 4.10 mm includin 1 mm in Tirunelveli city, 0.50 mm in Ambasamudram, and 0.60 mm in Cheranmahadevi, as per the report.

Official sources from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) confirmed that nearly 850 field workers arrived in Tirunelveli on Wednesday and are ready to handle the fallout issues.

The machinery and materials to restore the possible damages to electric lines, have been stocked and will be transported to areas for restoration works on Thursday.

In addition to this, the officials at the EB stations were alerted that if the wind speed increases in the district, they are to cut off the power supply in the district on Thursday.

DGP M S Jaffar Sait, the director of the fire and rescue services department, will be inspecting the teams stationed in Tirunelveli during the morning hours of Thursday. District Monitoring Officer M Karunakaran inspected the river canal regions in Palayamkottai and Kurichi on Thursday morning.

Emergency numbers: Collectorate Office- 6374001902, Tirunelveli - 9445000671, Palayamkottai - 9445000669, Manur- 9442214727, Cheranmahadevi - 9751501322, Ambasamudram- 9445000672, Nanguneri- 90805 89731, Radhapuram- 9677781680 and Thisayanvilai- 9944306770.

The District Police stated that people could call the Police control room 9498101762 in case of distress.