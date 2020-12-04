STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Burevi batters Puducherry, heavy flooding in several places

Puducherry received 138mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 08.3oam Friday, even as the rain continued.

Giant waves hit Puducherry coast on wednesday before the landfall of cyclone. (Photo |EPS/G Pattabi Raman)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Normal life was thrown out of gear on Friday as Puducherry witnessed heavy flooding of its main streets and low-lying areas with heavy rains continuing to lash the town and its suburbs for the third consecutive day under the influence of Cyclone Burevi.

Puducherry received 138mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 08.3oam Friday, even as the rain continued. In the last 48 hours, Puducherry had received 21.4 cm of rainfall.

Roads and low-lying areas, including the town’s iconic Beach Road, suffered water-logging. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, along with officials, waded through flooded streets to assess the situation and ensure removal of the water with electric water pumps by the municipalities. Basement shops on the popular Mission Street were flooded.

The power supply was disrupted in the entire Puducherry town for three and a half hours past midnight on Thursday and was restored in the wee hours of Friday. There have been reports of huts collapsing, uprooting of trees and damage to crops.

The Puducherry administration has declared a holiday for all government and private schools in view of the incessant rainfall on Saturday. It may be noted that schools are conducting classes for Class 9, 10, 11 and 12.
 

