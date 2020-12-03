Cyclone Burevi UPDATES | Flight operations resume at Thiruvananthapuram Airport

By Online Desk

With intense rain and winds predicted due to Cyclone Burevi, Kerala's capital district is on high alert. The Deep Depression is likely to move slowly west-southwestwards and cross Ramanathapuram and adjoining Thoothukudi districts during next 06 hours, said a press release by PIB.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places very likely over south Tamil Nadu and at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe during next 24 hours.

As per the latest information, the cyclone is expected to weaken into a depression on Friday.

At least three people were killed after two houses collapsed in Thanjavur on Friday as incessant rains continued.

In a relief to Kerala, the Met department has withdrawn the red alert issued for cyclone Burevi and rains in the seven southernmost districts of the state.

It is expected to pass through Thiruvananthapuram bringing heavy rains and winds in its wake.

Eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in central and southern Kerala to deal with any emergency situation arising because of Cyclone Burevi. The teams are present in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam and Ernakulam.