STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK, AIADMK party cadres clash in Virudhunagar

The issue began when DMK MP A Raja responded to the CM Edappadi K Palaniswami's allegations on the 2G scam, a case in which Raja was acquitted by a trial court.

Published: 07th December 2020 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

The police soon separated the cadres and prevented further clashes.

The police soon separated the cadres and prevented further clashes. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: DMK and AIADMK cadres clashed in Virudhunagar on Monday while staging protests. While AIADMK cadre were protesting against DMK MP A Raja's comments against late chief minister J Jayalalithaa and CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, the DMK workers were agitating against Tamil Nadu Dairy Minister K T Rajendra Balaji for “disrespecting” their party leader MK Stalin.

The issue began when Raja responded to the CM’s allegations on the 2G scam, a case in which Raja was acquitted by a trial court. The MP invited Palaniswami for a debate over which party was guilty of corruption.

Responding to Raja, Rajenthra Bhalaji had said he would come forward for a debate and condemned the MP for using disrespectful language against Jayalalithaa and Palaniswami.

​ALSO READ | DMK MP Kanimozhi promises to end ryots' woes if party returns to power in Tamil Nadu

On Monday morning, DMK cadres staged protests and tried to burn an effigy of the minister. However, police intervened and took away the effigy at Virudhunagar.

AIADMK cadres were irked that the opposition party was burning photos of the minister and arrived at the same spot. Their attempt to burn an effigy of Stalin was also foiled by the police. 

Members of both parties then physically clashed and pelted stones at each other, obstructing traffic on the roads.

However, the police soon separated the cadres and prevented further clashes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK AIADMK A Raja
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp