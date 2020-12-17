STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 4 kg gold seized at Chennai airport, seven arrested

Following a personal search, four gold cut bits (198 gm), four gold chains and six gold paste packets were recovered from their jeans. 

Published: 17th December 2020 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs personnel have arrested seven persons and foiled a bid to smuggle 4.77 kg gold worth Rs 2.41 crore at the Chennai Airport. Based on a tip-off, Mohammed Rabeek (25) of Ramanathapuram, Mohamed Yazeer  Khan (23) of Chennai, Mujeebur Rahman (34) and Bilal (33) both from Tiruchy, who arrived from Dubai were intercepted.

Following a personal search, four gold cut bits (198 gm), four gold chains and six gold paste packets were recovered from their jeans. 

ALSO READ | Rs 1.37 crore unaccounted cash, valuables detected from govt official's Chennai residence

Twelve  Iphones, cigarettes, health supplements valued at Rs 9.8 lakh were also recovered from their handbags. Eight bundles of gold paste weighing 1.9 kg were recovered from the rectum of Mujeebur and Bilal, which on extraction yielded 1.72 kg gold. Both of them and  Rabeek were arrested. In a separate incident, Fasil Rahuman (27) and Ashok  Kumar (22) both from Ramanathapuram, and Mathan Kumar (26) of Puddukottai, who arrived by Fly Dubai were intercepted.

On personal search, seven bundles of gold paste weighing 1.52 kg were recovered from the rectum, which yielded 1.38 kg gold after extraction. A 49-gram gold chain was also recovered. Iphones and cigarettes valued at Rs 9.35 lakh were also  recovered from their handbags. All the three were arrested. In  another case, Mohamed Vaaris (25) of Chennai and Ihsanullah (32) of  Ramanathapuram who arrived from Sharjah were  intercepted and three bundles of  gold paste were recovered from them.

One Sayed Mohamed of Madurai, who arrived by Emirates flight, was also intercepted at exit. Six gold chains concealed in a handbag, two gold washers and a gold coin ingeniously concealed, two wrist watches weighing 526 gm and valued at Rs 26.5 lakh were  seized from him, and he was arrested. Meanwhile,  undeclared foreign currencies worth Rs 5.13 lakh were seized  from Rasuldeen (29) of Sivaganga while he was about to leave for Dubai. A total of 5,000 pounds and 500 Singapore dollars were seized from him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai airport
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp