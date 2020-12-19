STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lesser-known party's decision brightens Kamal Haasan's prospects of getting Battery Torch symbol

Now, the ball is in the Election Commission's court and they have to take the final call on whether to allocate the Battery Torch symbol or not.

Published: 19th December 2020 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

MNM chief Kamal Haasan

MNM chief Kamal Haasan (File Photo | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The decision of MGR Makkal Katchi, a lesser-known party in the State, to surrender the Battery Torch symbol to the Election Commission has brightened the Makkal Neethi Maiam's chances of getting it back for the 2021 Assembly elections.   
 
Already, the MNM has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Election Commission to allot the Battery Torch symbol to it in Tamil Nadu too.  The MNM, which has got this symbol for Puducherry this time, also asked the court to restrain the MGR Makkal Katchi from using that symbol. 
 
MGR Viswanathan, who claims he is the 'original political heir' and the 'foster cadre of MGR', in his communication with the Election Commission on Saturday said he had been running his political party with the view of establishing MGR rule again and many of the loyalists of MGR have joined him in this political journey. 

ALSO READ | Will contest polls, name constituency later: Kamal Haasan
 
"On November 24, I applied for any one of the following symbols that would remind people of MGR: Roja flower, Cap, Rickshaw and also Battery Torch. But allocating Battery Torch instead of the other symbols that would remind people of MGR is unacceptable.  As such, I am surrendering this symbol to the Election Commission since I don't want to contest on this symbol," Viswanathan said in his communication to the EC. 
 
Viswanathan also said he had requested the EC to allot any one of the following symbols that would remind people about MGR - Man Rowing Boat, Cap, Coat, Belt, Ship, Tractor, Handcart and Collar. He also contended that the Battery Torch symbol was allocated to another political party in the last Lok Sabha elections and this symbol had been allocated to that party in Puducherry this time.  

"So, accepting the Battery Torch symbol will be against my sentiment as an original MGR loyalist," he added.

ALSO READ | Will make Madurai second capital of Tamil Nadu if elected to power: Kamal Haasan
 
Now, the ball is in the Election Commission's court and they have to take the final call on whether to allocate the Battery Torch symbol or not.  When the announcement about the denial of this symbol to MNM came on December 14, party founder Kamal Haasan had taken exception. 
 
Addressing an election campaign meeting at Dindigul, Haasan said, "It would not be an exaggeration to say that Indian democracy is on the sickbed now. If the Battery Torch symbol is denied, we will become 'kalangarai vilakkam' (lighthouse).  Only they make 'ordinary roopam' as 'viswaroopam'." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGR Makkal Katchi Makkal Neethi Maiam Kamal Haasan Battery Torch symbol TN Assembly polls TN assembly elections 2021
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp