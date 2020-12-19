Lesser-known party's decision brightens Kamal Haasan's prospects of getting Battery Torch symbol

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: The decision of MGR Makkal Katchi, a lesser-known party in the State, to surrender the Battery Torch symbol to the Election Commission has brightened the Makkal Neethi Maiam's chances of getting it back for the 2021 Assembly elections.



Already, the MNM has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Election Commission to allot the Battery Torch symbol to it in Tamil Nadu too. The MNM, which has got this symbol for Puducherry this time, also asked the court to restrain the MGR Makkal Katchi from using that symbol.



MGR Viswanathan, who claims he is the 'original political heir' and the 'foster cadre of MGR', in his communication with the Election Commission on Saturday said he had been running his political party with the view of establishing MGR rule again and many of the loyalists of MGR have joined him in this political journey.

"On November 24, I applied for any one of the following symbols that would remind people of MGR: Roja flower, Cap, Rickshaw and also Battery Torch. But allocating Battery Torch instead of the other symbols that would remind people of MGR is unacceptable. As such, I am surrendering this symbol to the Election Commission since I don't want to contest on this symbol," Viswanathan said in his communication to the EC.



Viswanathan also said he had requested the EC to allot any one of the following symbols that would remind people about MGR - Man Rowing Boat, Cap, Coat, Belt, Ship, Tractor, Handcart and Collar. He also contended that the Battery Torch symbol was allocated to another political party in the last Lok Sabha elections and this symbol had been allocated to that party in Puducherry this time.

"So, accepting the Battery Torch symbol will be against my sentiment as an original MGR loyalist," he added.

Now, the ball is in the Election Commission's court and they have to take the final call on whether to allocate the Battery Torch symbol or not. When the announcement about the denial of this symbol to MNM came on December 14, party founder Kamal Haasan had taken exception.



Addressing an election campaign meeting at Dindigul, Haasan said, "It would not be an exaggeration to say that Indian democracy is on the sickbed now. If the Battery Torch symbol is denied, we will become 'kalangarai vilakkam' (lighthouse). Only they make 'ordinary roopam' as 'viswaroopam'."