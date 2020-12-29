STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

It's hard news to digest, say Rajini fans as actor drops political plans

Some privately say they are worried that in the pages of history, their star will be considered as a 'paper tiger' on the political front.

Published: 29th December 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: 2020 is really a bad year, say actor Rajinikanth's fans. The actor's Tuesday announcement that he is dropping his plans to enter politics has come as a shocker for his fans who waited and waited for almost three decades. 

The three-page statement of the actor and his appeal to accept his decision is the only consolation. About a dozen of Rajini's fans staged a demonstration near the actor's house in Chennai appealing him to join politics.

On Tuesday afternoon, soon after the news was flashed on the TV news channels, some Rajini fans were hesitant to believe it and wished it was fake news. Some called the fan club's headquarters at Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam to authenticate the news. The fans were disappointed, but some said they later accepted their leader's decision. Many of them were spending money from their pockets to prepare for the elections.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth scraps political plans citing health reasons, shatters hopes of his fans

A district functionary of Rajini Makkal Mandram said, "It hurts. But in a way, it was better that the decision was disclosed much in advance to the assembly polls. We were spending thousands of rupees every day as were recently instructed to form booth-level committees ahead of the assembly elections." Another functionary took solace that the fan club will continue to function and serve people.

The actor had on December 3 announced that he will launch a party and contest the upcoming assembly elections. He appointed Ra Arjunamurthy as a Chief coordinator and Tamilaruvimanian as a supervisor for this purpose.

For Rajini's fans. 2020 began with a flop of the much-hyped Darbar movie of their star. Now, it has also ended their political dreams.

Some privately say they are worried that in the pages of history, their star will be considered as a 'paper tiger' on the political front.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajinikanth Rajini fans Rajinikanth health Rajini Makkal Mandram
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp